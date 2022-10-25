Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLCMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 17 to SEK 19 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 1.75 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of 1.75 and a fifty-two week high of 22.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.72.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.