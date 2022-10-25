Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.68.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.