Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,984.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

