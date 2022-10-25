Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Snap to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

