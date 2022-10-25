Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Snap to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.