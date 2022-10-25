Sologenic (SOLO) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.44 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Sologenic token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001902 BTC on major exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $147.96 million and $2.44 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic was first traded on March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

