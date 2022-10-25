Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

