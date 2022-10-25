Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 476,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,567 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 405.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 142,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

