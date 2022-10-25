Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 523.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

