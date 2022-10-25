Sprague Resources LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Sprague Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprague Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $61,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

