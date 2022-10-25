STASIS EURO Achieves Market Capitalization of $121.98 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $121.98 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars.

