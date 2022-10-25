Status Hits One Day Volume of $5.56 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $96.82 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00055324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00046918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02767287 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,845,358.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.