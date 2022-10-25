Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $139.42. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,001. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

