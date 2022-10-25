Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 824,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $83,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 203.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.54. 945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

