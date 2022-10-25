Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 20,609 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,607,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $54,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,153. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

