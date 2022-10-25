Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $48,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,094.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $275,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,094.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,395,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.42. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

