Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 3,976 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.58% of Floor & Decor worth $38,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $379,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

