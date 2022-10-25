Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 812,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up 1.7% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $93,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,086. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

