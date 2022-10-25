Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $46.63 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 3.02% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $46,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $409,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 464,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,996 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,859,431.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

