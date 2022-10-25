Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Pacira BioSciences worth $68,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,433,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,158,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.