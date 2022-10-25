Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 23,251 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess accounts for about 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $57,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $245.33. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.97. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.65.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

