Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 68,619 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,619 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.99% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $52,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

