Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes $34.75 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 207,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,753,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

GTLS traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.69. 4,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 167.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.36. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $218.95.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

