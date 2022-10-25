StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.17 on Friday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Trevena during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

