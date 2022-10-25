StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLX stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

