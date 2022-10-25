Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Strong has a total market cap of $874,722.48 and $97,273.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00032782 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

