Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $220.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

