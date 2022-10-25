Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

NYSE NOVA opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

