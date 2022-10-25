Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.