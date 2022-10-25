SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIVBP opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
