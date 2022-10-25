Synthetix Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.91 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00011793 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $694.69 million and $33.91 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.41 or 0.29143544 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011375 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 303,524,288 coins and its circulating supply is 302,800,380 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV).Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties.This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX.How SNX backs SynthsAll Synths are backed by SNX tokens. Synths are minted when SNX holders stake their SNX as collateral using Mintr, a decentralised application for interacting with the Synthetix contracts. Synths are currently backed by a 750% collateralisation ratio, although this may be raised or lowered in the future through community governance mechanisms. SNX stakers incur debt when they mint Synths, and to exit the system (i.e. unlock their SNX) they must pay back this debt by burning Synths.Synthetix is also currently trialling Ether as an alternative form of collateral. This means traders can borrow Synths against their ETH and begin trading immediately, rather than needing to sell their ETH. Staking ETH requires a collateralisation ratio of 150% and creates a debt denominated in ETH, so ETH stakers mint sETH rather than sUSD and do not participate in the ‘pooled debt’ aspect of the system. In this model, ETH stakers do not receive fees or rewards as they take no risk for the debt pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

