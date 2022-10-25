Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million.

NYSE:TARO opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

