Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million.

NYSE:TARO opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

