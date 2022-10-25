The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

BK opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,440,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 84,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,045,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 819,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after acquiring an additional 273,206 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 516,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

