The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Gorman-Rupp worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $131,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

GRC stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $667.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.68. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.