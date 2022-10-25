The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at CL King

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CL King from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CL King’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HAIN opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

