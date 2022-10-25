The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Major Shareholder Purchases $321,671.68 in Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,146 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,742.44.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,160.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 305 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,300.00.

IRL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

