The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Major Shareholder Purchases $321,671.68 in Stock

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,692 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $321,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,146 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,742.44.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 750 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,160.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 305 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080.10.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of The New Ireland Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,300.00.
The New Ireland Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
IRL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.33.
The New Ireland Fund Company Profile
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
