The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progressive by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,915,000 after acquiring an additional 854,707 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.68. 13,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.