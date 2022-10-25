The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

