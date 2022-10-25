The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 291,103 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.62% of Western Union worth $166,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 380.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.