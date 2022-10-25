TheStreet Upgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEX. ATB Capital boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,842,000 after buying an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,639,000 after buying an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after buying an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after buying an additional 802,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,264,000 after buying an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

