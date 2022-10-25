Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCBX opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.58 million and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

TCBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 144.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 73,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

