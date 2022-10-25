Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,597 shares of company stock worth $606,337. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

