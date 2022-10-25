TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$147.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:X opened at C$128.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$130.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$139.90. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.39 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

TMX Group Company Profile



TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

