Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.58 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00007849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.58 billion and approximately $15.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003125 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00055077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00046309 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.49361728 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $9,288,775.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

