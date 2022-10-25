Traders Buy High Volume of American Express Call Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 55,723 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 277% compared to the average volume of 14,800 call options.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.58. 68,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,927. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

