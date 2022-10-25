TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

RNW has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.26. 181,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,357. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.88.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

