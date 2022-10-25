TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.38.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$15.28.

About TransAlta

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$458.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

