TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $45.75

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.75, but opened at $47.50. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Insider Activity

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $604,301.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,939,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,322 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

