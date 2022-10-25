Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $99.42 million and $2.03 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

