Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Trinity Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

TRN stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

TRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

